China's V-Day parade to highlight peace, pledge to defend international fairness, justice

Xinhua) 14:55, August 20, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- A military official said China's V-Day parade, scheduled for Sept. 3 in Tian'anmen Square, is meant to signal that the country upholds peace and will firmly defend international fairness and justice.

Wu Zeke, deputy director of the Leading Group Office of Military Parade and a senior officer of the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at the press conference on Wednesday to outline preparations for the parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

The parade will showcase that under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the country and the armed forces have grown strong, and the great spirit of the War of Resistance lives on, Wu said.

He added that the parade will demonstrate to the world that the victory 80 years ago was a triumph of justice over evil, light over darkness, and progress over reaction.

China was the first to fight against fascist aggression and sustained the longest resistance, Wu said, adding that the tremendous sacrifices of the Chinese people sustained the main Eastern Battlefield of the World Anti-Fascist War.

China tied down and fought the bulk of Japanese forces, wiping out more than 1.5 million enemy troops in the war, Wu said, adding that China had made a major contribution to the triumph of the World Anti-Fascist War.

He said China will work together with peace-loving countries and people across the world to uphold and advocate the correct historical view of World War II, resolutely safeguard the post-war international order, firmly defend international fairness and justice, firmly oppose all forms of hegemonism and power politics, and jointly promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

