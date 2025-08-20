China organizes V-Day parade under wartime command system

BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's V-Day military parade is organized under a wartime command system, a military official said on Wednesday.

According to Xu Guizhong, a senior officer from the Central Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army, the parade, scheduled for Sept. 3 to mark the 80th anniversary of victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, will involve thousands of troops, over 100 aircraft and hundreds of ground armaments.

The BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, intelligent assessment systems, and simulation technologies have been employed in drills for the upcoming parade, said Xu at a press conference.

The technologies are used to enhance formation drills, joint air-ground maneuvers, and other parade-specific training, improving both efficiency and quality, he added.

