New structural layout of Chinese armed forces to debut at V-Day military parade

Xinhua) 14:45, August 20, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- A new layout of the structure of Chinese armed forces will be displayed for the first time at the upcoming V-Day military parade, according to a press conference on Wednesday.

Led by the Party, national and military flags, troop formations will march during the parade, holding the flags of various military forces as well as the flag of the People's Armed Police Force, an official said at the press conference.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army has four branches, namely the aerospace force, cyberspace force, information support force and joint logistics support force, as well as the army, navy, air force and rocket force.

