Parade to demonstrate Chinese military's firm commitment to following Party, loyalty to core

Xinhua) 14:42, August 20, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's military parade scheduled for Sept. 3 will demonstrate the armed forces' firm commitment to following the command of the Communist Party of China and their loyalty to the Party's leadership core, a military official said Wednesday.

The V-Day parade will showcase the military's latest achievements in enhancing political loyalty and improving political work through rectification, said Wu Zeke, deputy director of the Leading Group Office of Military Parade and a senior officer of the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission.

At a press conference on the parade preparations, Wu emphasized that the armed forces will remain unwaveringly loyal to the Party's leadership core, and firmly uphold, safeguard and defend this core.

He added that the armed forces will remain a heroic military that the Party and the people can always rely on.

