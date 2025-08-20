Home>>
Strategic heavyweight equipment, hypersonic precision-strike weapons, new-type unmanned equipment to meet public for first time at V-Day military parade
(Xinhua) 14:40, August 20, 2025
BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Part of China's land-, sea-, and air-based strategic heavyweights and hypersonic precision-strike weapons will be displayed for the first time at the upcoming V-Day military parade, according to a press conference on Wednesday.
New-type fourth-generation armaments, unmanned and counter-unmanned equipment, and directed-energy weapons will also be displayed, said an official at the press conference.
