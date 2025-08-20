Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" debuts in Jordan

Xinhua) 10:11, August 20, 2025

AMMAN, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" made its first screening in Jordan on Monday evening as part of the 4th Jordan Children's Film Festival.

The event, co-hosted by the China Cultural Center in Amman and the Royal Film Commission, drew officials, cultural figures, and hundreds of children from local welfare institutions.

Nedal Al Ahmad, Jordan's secretary-general of the Culture Ministry, said that cultural ties between Jordan and China are "long and continuous." He said exposure to diverse cultures broadens knowledge, noting that the film will help Jordanian children experience Chinese culture in a memorable way.

Royal Film Commission Director Mohannad Bakri said, "Perhaps the story of this film is not only about entertainment, but also about showing how similar we are to each other."

The screening featured an Arabic-dubbed version, performed by regional voice actors to better connect with local audiences.

Following the debut, "Ne Zha 2" will be released in Jordanian cinemas, providing a broader audience with the opportunity to enjoy contemporary Chinese animation.

Globally, "Ne Zha 2" has grossed over 2.1 billion U.S. dollars, ranking among the highest-earning animated films in history.

