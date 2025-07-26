Feature: Chinese traditional arts on display at Jerash Festival in Jordan

Xinhua) 13:55, July 26, 2025

JERASH, Jordan, July 26 (Xinhua) -- A traditional Chinese performance featuring dance, folk music, and ancient instruments took center stage on Friday at the 39th Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts.

The performance, Colorful China, was staged by a 15-member troupe from North Minzu University in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The group presented a vibrant program of 13 pieces combining traditional music, ethnic dance, and instrumental art.

Speaking to Xinhua, the troupe's leader, Bao Wenxing, expressed pride in bringing his troupe's performance to a Middle Eastern stage for the first time.

He noted that China and Jordan share a long-standing history of economic and cultural cooperation, and such events are an extension of the relationship between the two countries.

The performance drew a warm response from the audience. "The choreography, the music and the costumes, they were all so different and beautiful," said Lamar Khalil, a Jerash resident.

Lina Ahmad, an art teacher from Zarqa, described the evening as "a lesson of elegance and tradition," adding that the performance provided her with a rare glimpse into another culture's artistic language.

The Colorful China performance was part of the 39th edition of the Jerash Festival, which runs through Aug. 2 under the theme of "authenticity, continuity" and features more than 235 performances from 35 Arab and other foreign countries.

Festival Executive Director Ayman Samawi said the strong international turnout reflects Jordan's openness and stability, calling the festival "a cultural ambassador for the country."

Zhao Xiaoqiang, Cultural Counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Jordan, said that cultural exchange plays a vital role in fostering mutual understanding, particularly in the Middle East and North Africa regions. The performance conveyed a message of goodwill from the Chinese people to the Jordanians, promoting peace, harmony, and friendship.

Zhao hopes that such exchanges would inspire more Chinese travelers to explore Jordan's heritage and learn about Jordanians' hospitality. "I am confident that there will be more and more Chinese people coming here and building stronger ties between China and Jordan," Zhao said.

Founded in 1981, the Jerash Festival has evolved into one of the region's premier cultural events, transforming the ancient city into a global stage for music, dance, and artistic dialogue every summer.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Wu Chaolan)