China's economic management, science accomplishments worth learning from, says Jordanian official

Xinhua) 15:53, May 17, 2025

AMMAN, May 17 (Xinhua) -- China's experience across various sectors, including scientific research, is highly valuable and worth learning from, a Jordanian official has said.

Musa Shteiwi, president of the Jordanian Economic and Social Council, told Xinhua that the Chinese model is characterized by comprehensive planning, a central state role, significant efforts in governance, a commitment to transparency and equality, and a focus on people's welfare and cultural richness. Shteiwi was in China last year at the invitation of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

"China's accumulated achievements have led many to reflect on how to pursue their own development goals and draw lessons from China's experience," he said.

As members of the Global South, Shteiwi said Arab countries have been searching for sustainable development and social prosperity, and China's path offers valuable insights that can be adapted and built upon.

Highlighting the state's role in China's economy, the Jordanian official noted that development goals are "difficult to realize without an active state role in economic planning and strategic management for developing countries."

Shteiwi said China's investment in education and scientific research, with considerable resources spent on intellectual infrastructure, such as universities and research centers, contributed to its success. He added that expertise in research and innovation is particularly important for Jordan, and his country stands to benefit from China in this area.

Shteiwi also hailed China's efforts in the cultural dimension, adding that as a civilization, China enriched its governance experience by blending modernity with positive traditions.

Acknowledging that no single model can be directly transplanted from one country to another due to different national conditions, he said other countries can learn from China's experience and tailor it to their specific conditions.

Shteiwi said he believed "China's experience offers an alternative for the members of the Global South and can be tapped through direct relations with China or mechanisms like BRICS."

