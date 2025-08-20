Chinese tech firm hosts smart classroom workshop to advance digital learning in Kenya

NAIROBI, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese technology giant Huawei, in partnership with KCB Bank, hosted a Smart Classroom Workshop in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi on Tuesday to promote digital learning in underserved communities across the East African country.

The day-long event brought together representatives from 20 schools in Kenya who are exploring the adoption of the Huawei Smart Classroom Solution, a digital education platform designed to enhance interactivity, accessibility, and learning outcomes through technology.

Maureen Mwaniki, public affairs director at Huawei Kenya, said the Smart Classroom Solution is designed to digitize education to ensure students from all backgrounds, including underserved communities, have access to world-class learning environments.

"At Huawei, we believe technology should be an equalizer," Mwaniki said, adding that the workshop is part of Huawei's wider efforts to foster digital inclusion in Kenya's education sector.

She revealed that the Smart Classroom Workshop is directly aligned with Kenya's economic blueprint, Vision 2030, as well as several of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Virginia Mwangi, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) specialist and relationship manager for SMEs and learning institutes advancing green finance at KCB Bank, said the event reinforced the power of smart classrooms to reshape Kenya's education landscape through building a more inclusive, future-ready, and digitally empowered generation of learners.

Mwangi emphasized the importance of leveraging technology as a catalyst for change, particularly in the education sector.

