Musical instrument industry developed in Suning County, China's Hebei
A worker makes a traditional Chinese musical instrument at a factory in Suning County, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 19, 2025. Suning County in Hebei Province is now home to over 300 musical instruments enterprises, providing jobs for over 15,000 people and producing more than 1 million instruments annually in over 200 varieties. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
A worker makes a traditional Chinese musical instrument at a factory in Suning County, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 19, 2025. Suning County in Hebei Province is now home to over 300 musical instruments enterprises, providing jobs for over 15,000 people and producing more than 1 million instruments annually in over 200 varieties. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
A worker makes a violin at a factory in Suning County, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 19, 2025. Suning County in Hebei Province is now home to over 300 musical instruments enterprises, providing jobs for over 15,000 people and producing more than 1 million instruments annually in over 200 varieties. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
A worker inspects the quality of a string instrument at a warehouse in Suning County, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 19, 2025. Suning County in Hebei Province is now home to over 300 musical instruments enterprises, providing jobs for over 15,000 people and producing more than 1 million instruments annually in over 200 varieties. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
A worker makes traditional Chinese musical instruments at a factory in Suning County, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 19, 2025. Suning County in Hebei Province is now home to over 300 musical instruments enterprises, providing jobs for over 15,000 people and producing more than 1 million instruments annually in over 200 varieties. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's upscale ice creams melting hearts of consumers
- North China night market offers a cyberpunk feast for the eyes and the stomach
- Daily life in China | $10 feast under neon lights
- Death toll rises to 8, 4 still missing in north China landslide
- Scenery of grasslands in Bashang area of Chengde, China's Hebei
- First sightseeing tourist train linking Beijing, Chengde City of Hebei launched
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.