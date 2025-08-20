Musical instrument industry developed in Suning County, China's Hebei

Xinhua) 09:26, August 20, 2025

A worker makes a traditional Chinese musical instrument at a factory in Suning County, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 19, 2025. Suning County in Hebei Province is now home to over 300 musical instruments enterprises, providing jobs for over 15,000 people and producing more than 1 million instruments annually in over 200 varieties. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

