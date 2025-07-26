Scenery of grasslands in Bashang area of Chengde, China's Hebei

Xinhua) 15:45, July 26, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on July 26, 2025 shows the scenery of the grasslands in Bashang area of Fengning Manchu Autonomous County, Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

