China's Hebei promotes cultural tourism in New Zealand's South Island

WELLINGTON, March 4 (Xinhua) -- China's Hebei Province promoted cultural tourism in New Zealand's South Island on Monday, showing local audience acrobatics, Hebei bangzi, a genre of Chinese opera, and other folk culture performances.

Traditional Chinese instruments such as Suona and Erhu performances were also displayed to the local people, organized by the delegation of the Hebei Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism.

The "Encounter Hebei" photo exhibition and the "Yanzhao Craftsmanship" intangible cultural heritage exhibition were also held as part of the promotion activities.

Hebei, located close to the capital Beijing, boasts a profound historical heritage and distinctive regional characteristics, giving rise to a rich array of historical and cultural legacies as well as unique tourism resources, Chinese Consul General in Christchurch He Ying said in a speech delivered at the promotion activities.

The consul general expressed her sincere hope that the event would help more Kiwi friends become familiar with Hebei and warmly invited them to visit and experience its magnificent scenery firsthand.

