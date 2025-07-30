Daily life in China | $10 feast under neon lights

(People's Daily App) 14:30, July 30, 2025

Hot dry noodles, deep-fried squid, oyster egg puffs ‒ $10 buys a feast of flavors under neon lights at Zhengding Night Market, one of the largest in northern China. As the sun sets, this historic town in Hebei Province comes alive with bustling crowds of locals and travelers browsing hundreds of stalls under neon lights. Every bite tells a story of flavor, place and tradition.

(Produced by intern Li Weixu, Lin Rui)

