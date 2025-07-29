Home>>
Death toll rises to 8, 4 still missing in north China landslide
(Xinhua) 14:59, July 29, 2025
SHIJIAZHUANG, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Rescuers have recovered eight bodies and are continuing the search for four others still missing after a landslide struck a village in north China's Hebei Province early Monday, local authorities said on Tuesday.
The landslide, triggered by heavy rainfall, hit the village located in Luanping County, Chengde City. Rescue efforts are still underway.
The local meteorological service has forecast more rain for Tuesday evening in the already waterlogged area, which heightens the risk of landslides and debris flows.
Local authorities have announced plans to relocate all village residents as a precaution.
