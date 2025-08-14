Mainland condemns Taiwan institution's distortion of war against Japanese aggression

Xinhua) 08:57, August 14, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Wednesday condemned Taiwan's "Academia Historica" for referring to the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression as "the end of the Sino-Japanese War and post-war handover" in a recent statement.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a media query at a regular press conference.

Zhu said that this distortion deliberately downplays the brutality of Japanese militarist aggression, negates the just nature of the resistance war, and overlooks its historic victory.

"It reflects not only ignorance of history, but also a desecration of the sacrifices made by the entire nation," she said.

Zhu stressed that the recovery of Taiwan is a significant outcome of the victory in the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, and a great triumph achieved through the unyielding struggle of the entire Chinese people, including compatriots in Taiwan, which is worthy of joint commemoration by people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

She urged compatriots in Taiwan to firmly defend the achievements of Taiwan's recovery and resolutely oppose "Taiwan independence" separatism and external interference.

Zhu also noted that many Taiwan compatriots had watched the film "Dead to Rights" on the mainland, which draws on verified photographic evidence of Japanese wartime atrocities during the Nanjing Massacre.

