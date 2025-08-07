Mainland warns DPP authorities of being judged by history for betrayal of motherland

Xinhua) 08:08, August 07, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson has warned Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities, led by Lai Ching-te, of being judged by history for betraying the motherland.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, delivered this warning on Wednesday while addressing media inquiries about Lai's recent "Taiwan independence" separatist remarks made at the Ketagalan Forum.

Through his address, Lai once again exposed his true nature as a "saboteur of peace, peddler of war, and troublemaker," Zhu said.

Since assuming office over a year ago, Lai has persistently enforced an atmosphere of "green terror" across the island, suppressing and persecuting those individuals and organizations that advocate for cross-Strait relations development, according to the spokesperson.

Lai has aggressively pushed for "decoupling and severing ties" between the two sides of the Strait while blocking exchanges and interactions. Furthermore, he has consistently expanded the island's military budget, recklessly dragging the people of Taiwan onto the separatist bandwagon and escalating cross-Strait tensions, showing complete disregard for Taiwan's economic stability and people's welfare, Zhu said.

These actions, Zhu pointed out, run counter to the mainstream public opinion on the island and have faced widespread rejection from the people of Taiwan.

The spokesperson stressed that the current cross-Strait tensions fundamentally stem from the DPP authorities and "Taiwan independence" separatist forces colluding with external powers to repeatedly provoke situations aimed at achieving "independence."

"Forgetting one's roots will lead to no good end," she warned, adding that the reunification of the motherland is an unstoppable historical trend that no individual or force can obstruct.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)