Mainland firmly opposes Lai Ching-te's U.S. "stopover" attempt: spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:52, July 30, 2025

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday voiced firm opposition to Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te's attempt to "transit" through the United States under any pretext or in any form.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks at a press conference.

