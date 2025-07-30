Home>>
Mainland firmly opposes Lai Ching-te's U.S. "stopover" attempt: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 13:52, July 30, 2025
BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday voiced firm opposition to Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te's attempt to "transit" through the United States under any pretext or in any form.
Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks at a press conference.
