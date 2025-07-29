China strongly opposes European lawmakers' visit to Taiwan region: Chinese mission to EU

Xinhua) 14:20, July 29, 2025

BRUSSELS, July 28 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson from the Chinese Mission to the European Union (EU) on Monday expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to a recent visit to China's Taiwan region by certain members of the European Parliament, stressing that the move seriously violates the one-China principle and blatantly interferes in China's internal affairs.

The spokesperson said that China has lodged solemn representations with the European side over the matter.

"The Taiwan question concerns China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and lies at the core of China's core interests," the spokesperson said, adding that the one-China principle is a basic norm in international relations universally recognized by the international community.

It also serves as the political foundation for the establishment and development of China-EU relations and represents a red line that must not be crossed.

"The Taiwan question is purely China's internal affair and brooks no external interference," the spokesperson said.

China firmly opposes any form of official interaction between the European Parliament and the Taiwan authorities, the spokesperson noted, urging the European Parliament, as a core institution of the EU, to honor the bloc's political commitment to China.

The spokesperson called on the European side to immediately correct its wrongdoings, refrain from sending any wrong signal to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, so as to earnestly implement the one-China principle and effectively uphold the political foundation of China-EU relations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)