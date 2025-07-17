Taiwan's DPP slammed for hyping up "mainland threat" in textbooks

July 16

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday voiced serious condemnation against Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority for attempting to hype up the "mainland threat" with a new compilation of textbooks.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the denouncement in response to media reports saying that Taiwan's education authority has compiled several textbooks on the so-called threat, which will be used for the semester starting from September.

By distorting history and disregarding facts, the DPP authority is attempting to stir up sentiment against the mainland and spread "Taiwan independence" separatism with an evil aim to brainwash Taiwan youth, according to Chen.

The splendid Chinese history and culture, which are shared by people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait and have been carried forward with a sense of national pride, cannot be erased or defamed by simply making some textbooks, he added.

Chen also slammed the DPP authority for imposing restrictions on exchange students from the mainland to sit in some courses at Taiwan-based universities, regarding it as another form of evidence of deliberately blocking cross-Strait exchanges.

The DPP authority has repeatedly stretched its dirty hands into the education sector for political gains and severely obstructed cross-Strait education exchanges, said Chen, stressing that such acts will definitely invite opposition and are doomed to fail.

