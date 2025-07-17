Mainland slams DPP for defaming commemorations of victory against Japanese aggression

Xinhua) 08:04, July 17, 2025

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday denounced Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities for defaming upcoming commemorations of China's victory over Japanese aggression in the 1940s, stating that the move "fully exposes their disgraceful nature."

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a media query after Taiwan authorities labeled the celebrations as "united front tactics" or "cognitive warfare" and threatened to cut retirement benefits for those who take part.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. A gathering, including a military parade, will be held on the morning of Sept. 3 in Tian'anmen Square in Beijing.

"The war was a just struggle in which all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation united as one to resist Japanese militarist aggression," the spokesperson stressed.

"We invite Chinese Kuomintang party veterans to these commemorative activities out of respect for historical facts and in recognition of their contributions in defense of the country," Chen said.

Chen noted that the DPP authorities not only refused to hold such commemorations themselves, but instead threatened and intimidated the veterans.

"This is shameful and is bound to trigger strong opposition from compatriots in Taiwan," he said.

