Taiwan's military exercise will only jeopardize well-being of its residents: mainland spokesperson
BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday spoke out against Taiwan's recent military exercise, noting that it would only further undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and jeopardize the safety and well-being of the people of Taiwan.
Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a media query on the exercise, which began on Wednesday involving more participants and will last longer than previous exercises.
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities have stubbornly clung to their "Taiwan independence" separatist stance and repeatedly squandered public resources, recklessly tying the people of Taiwan to the "'Taiwan independence' war chariot," Chen said.
Regardless of how many "drills" the DPP authorities carry out, they cannot alter the inevitable failure of "Taiwan independence," nor can they stand in the way of the historical trend of national reunification, the spokesperson said.
Photos
- From sightseeing to adventure: S China's Guilin grows into world-class tourist city amid outdoor tourism boom
- Once impoverished village in S China's Hainan thrives through tea and tourism
- View of Tengwang Pavilion scenic area in Nanchang, China's Jiangxi
- Ancient town of Jianchuan in SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- Mainland's Taiwan affairs office supports inclusion of Taiwan entities into export control list: spokesperson
- China's commerce ministry adds 8 Taiwan entities to export control list
- Chinese military voices confidence in fighting "Taiwan independence" separatists
- Cross-Strait youth summit opens in Beijing
- Lai Ching-te's 'defense lecture' a political fraud that binds the military and deceives the public: Global Times editorial
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.