China's commerce ministry adds 8 Taiwan entities to export control list

Xinhua) 11:21, July 09, 2025

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Commerce announced on Wednesday that it has added 8 entities from China's Taiwan region to the export control list.

These companies have deliberately cooperated with the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, a spokesperson for the ministry said in a statement.

The decision was made to maintain national sovereignty, territorial integrity, as well as peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and in accordance with Chinese laws and regulations, according to the statement.

The export of dual-use items to these 8 companies will be prohibited, the spokesperson said, stressing that no exporter will be allowed to violate these control measures.

