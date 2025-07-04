Cross-Strait youth summit opens in Beijing

Xinhua) 13:09, July 04, 2025

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- The annual cross-Strait youth summit opened in Beijing on Thursday, gathering more than 700 individuals from all walks of life and youth representatives on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

At the opening ceremony, Song Tao, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said younger generations on both sides of the Strait play the role of participant and promoter of national rejuvenation, from which they will benefit.

He called on them to firmly oppose "Taiwan independence" separatism and foreign interference and actively engage themselves in cross-Strait exchanges and integrated development.

Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party, addressed the opening ceremony via video. He encouraged young people on both sides to have more exchanges and learn from each other to jointly open a bright future for the Chinese nation.

A host of forums and an exhibition showcasing sci-tech and cultural integrated development will be held during this year's summit.

