Taiwan leader criticized for 'independence' rhetoric

July 01, 2025 By ZHANG YI ( China Daily

Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te's recent remarks have again divided public opinion on the island while escalating tensions across the Taiwan Strait with provocative moves toward secession, a mainland official said on Monday.

Zhu Fenglian, spokeswoman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the comments after Lai's recent criticism of efforts by the opposition-controlled "legislative" body to expand its oversight powers. Lai made the remarks on Sunday during the third in a series of 10 speeches he will make across Taiwan under the theme of "uniting the country".

During the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's congress in Taipei on Saturday, Lai claimed that Taiwan's "defense" budget and security proposals aimed at countering the Chinese mainland were being blocked by opposition parties and called for recalling opposition "lawmakers".

Zhu criticized Lai for exaggerating the "mainland threat" in his speeches while reiterating rhetoric advocating "Taiwan independence", which she said goes against legal principles, historical facts and the mainstream public opinion on the island.

"Taiwan is an integral part of China, and both sides across the Strait belong to one China," Zhu said, adding that no individual or force can deny this reality, which has clear historical facts and legal basis.

She added that the restoration of Taiwan after World War II is a crucial part of the postwar international order and a victory achieved by both sides working together to defend national dignity and protect their shared homeland.

"Any actions contrary to the overall interests of the Chinese nation are destined to fail, and advocating for 'Taiwan independence' and challenging territorial sovereignty will lead to a dead end," Zhu said.

She urged the people in Taiwan to "recognize the true nature" of the Lai administration's pursuit of "Taiwan independence", see through its "hypocrisy" and "expose its flawed tactics."

