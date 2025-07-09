Mainland's Taiwan affairs office supports inclusion of Taiwan entities into export control list: spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:22, July 09, 2025

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office on Wednesday voiced strong support for a decision to include eight Taiwan entities in the export control list.

"This is a necessary move to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity and maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," said the spokesperson Chen Binhua.

The Ministry of Commerce announced the decision on Wednesday, stating that the export of dual-use items to the eight entities -- including Aerospace Industrial Development Corp. and CSBC Corporation -- will be prohibited.

Chen emphasized that the move delivers a stern warning to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces for their repeated provocative attempts to seek independence.

Lai Ching-te, since taking office, has stubbornly adhered to a "Taiwan independence" stance, blatantly promoting separatist rhetoric and attempting to pursue independence by relying on external forces and building up military forces, Chen said.

He noted that certain entities in Taiwan have participated in these activities and supported separatist forces.

"Enterprises, groups and individuals who willingly act as accomplices to 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces and are involved in activities aimed at splitting the country or inciting secession will be severely punished according to the law," the spokesperson said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)