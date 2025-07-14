Home>>
War provocations by "Taiwan independence" armed forces only lead to self-destruction: defense ministry
(Xinhua) 16:54, July 14, 2025
BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- War provocations by "Taiwan independence" armed forces are futile and will only lead to self-destruction, said a Chinese defense spokesperson on Monday.
Jiang Bin, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a media query concerning Taiwan's first HIMARS company.
To solicit U.S. support for "Taiwan independence," the Democratic Progressive Party authorities are selling Taiwan's interests to flatter the United States, thereby squandering the hard-earned money of the people of Taiwan to pay protection fees, the spokesperson said.
"Buying U.S. weapons to embolden themselves is useless and self-deceiving, and resisting reunification by force is a dead end," Jiang said.
