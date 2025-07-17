Lai Ching-te's "lectures" full of lies: mainland spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:58, July 17, 2025

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te's so-called "10 lectures on unity" are a patchwork of fallacious "Taiwan independence" rhetoric full of lies, a mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a question on whether Lai's lectures have crossed the red line and how the mainland intends to respond.

Chen pointed out that Lai's "lectures" are filled with lies and deception, hostility and provocation, adding that they have deliberately distorted history in an attempt to incite cross-Strait confrontation.

The "lectures" "fully prove that Lai is a thorough destroyer of peace and an out-and-out warmonger," he said.

The root cause of the current tension and turbulence in the Taiwan Strait is that the Democratic Progressive Party authorities and Lai stubbornly adhere to "Taiwan independence" and continuously make separatist provocations, Chen said.

"Any force or move to split the motherland will be met with a resolute blow from all the Chinese people," he warned.

