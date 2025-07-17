Mainland warns DPP's separatist moves undermining Taiwan's economy, investor confidence

Xinhua) 08:35, July 17, 2025

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday warned that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities' continued attempts to seek "Taiwan independence" through military buildup and collusion with external forces will inevitably undermine Taiwan's economic prospects and erode foreign investor confidence.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks at a press conference when asked to comment on recent reports that two major Japanese companies have withdrawn investments from a well-known department store in Taiwan.

Public opinion in Taiwan suggests the move reflects growing concern over rising cross-Strait tensions, with foreign firms "voting with their feet" due to declining expectations for the Taiwan market.

When asked about recent reports warning of Taiwan Strait tensions from prominent international publications, including Foreign Affairs and The Economist, Chen said the international community is increasingly concerned that Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te's radical approach may trigger a crisis.

"More and more foreign experts, scholars and internationally renowned journals are expressing concern over the situation in the Taiwan Strait," Chen said, adding that the root cause of the current complex and grave situation lies in the DPP authorities' refusal to recognize the 1992 Consensus, which embodies the one-China principle.

He called for efforts from both sides of the Taiwan Strait to push cross-Strait relations back onto the right track of peaceful development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)