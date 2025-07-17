Mainland slams "Taiwan independence" separatists making money on mainland

Xinhua) 09:00, July 17, 2025

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday voiced strong opposition against those who make money on the mainland and support "Taiwan independence" separatist activities at the same time.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to a query regarding the General Administration of Customs' revocation of the customs registration of Sicuens International Co., Ltd., a company said to be led by the father of Shen Pao-yang, a die-hard supporter of "Taiwan independence" separatism.

Confirming the company's relation to Shen and the revocation, Chen said the law-based sanctions on companies related to "Taiwan independence" separatists are a strong and resolute response to their provocations and attempts to seek "independence."

Such die-hard separatists on one hand attack and smear cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation under the banner of "resisting China and protecting Taiwan," and on the other hand, profit from their separatist stance while their family members benefit from cross-Strait trade, according to Chen.

"Such shameless troublemakers fully deserve to be punished according to the law and exposed and condemned by public opinion," the spokesperson said.

He also responded to Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council's criticism of the mainland's recent addition of eight entities from Taiwan to the export control list, which claimed that such a move would not help promote the peaceful and stable development of cross-Strait relations.

People on both sides of the Taiwan Strait see it clearly as to who is undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, as well as obstructing, restricting, and damaging cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation, which the Democratic Progressive Party authorities cannot deny, Chen said.

The eight companies have deliberately collaborated with "Taiwan independence" separatist forces in "seeking independence through military means" with clear facts and solid evidence, he said.

Putting them on the export control list is a necessary, just and lawful move to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, maintain peace and stability across the Strait, uphold the normal order of cross-Strait economic and trade exchanges, and protect the interests and well-being of compatriots on both sides, Chen said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)