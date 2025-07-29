China urges Japan not to send any wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces: spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:10, July 29, 2025

BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- China urges Japan not to send any wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said here on Monday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks when asked to comment on the report that the head of Taiwan's so-called foreign affairs department Lin Chia-lung recently made a "private" trip to Japan and met with Japanese politicians.

China strongly deplores and firmly opposes Japan's action of allowing Lin to make the so-called "private" trip to Japan, Guo said, adding that "we've lodged serious representations to the Japanese side in Beijing and Tokyo and made strong protests."

Noting that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, Guo pointed out that the Taiwan question is at the core of China's core interests, concerning the political foundation of China-Japan relations and basic trust between the two countries.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. Guo noted that Japan's colonial rule over Taiwan lasted for half a century and Japan bears serious historical responsibility to the Chinese people.

Guo said that China urges the Japanese side to abide by the principles of the four political documents between China and Japan and the solemn commitments it has made, to deeply reflect on history, draw lessons from history, and be cautious in its words and deeds on the Taiwan question.

The Japanese side should never undermine China's sovereignty in any form, send any wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, or underestimate the strong determination, will and ability of the Chinese people to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, said Guo.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)