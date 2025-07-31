Chinese defense ministry calls on relevant countries to prudently handle Taiwan question

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense ministry spokesperson on Wednesday called on relevant countries to exercise the utmost prudence in dealing with issues related to the Taiwan question.

Spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang made the remarks in response to a question about recent reports that the United States refused to allow Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te's planned "transit" trip through New York, as he plans to visit Latin America.

China firmly opposes any country engaging in official interaction in any form with China's Taiwan region, Zhang said.

"We urge the United States to earnestly adhere to the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiques, handle issues related to the Taiwan question with the utmost prudence, and make joint efforts to promote the stable, healthy and sustainable development of the relationship between the two countries," Zhang said.

While commenting on reports that the U.S. side dispatched some active and retired military officers as observers to the so-called "Han Kuang 41" exercise in Taiwan, Zhang stressed that the Taiwan question is purely China's internal affairs and brooks no foreign interference.

He noted that China firmly opposes any forms of military collusion between the United States and the Taiwan region.

He also warned Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities that any attempt to solicit U.S. support for "Taiwan independence" and resist reunification by force is doomed to fail.

