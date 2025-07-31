China hopes certain countries not to be swayed by "Taiwan independence" forces: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:01, July 31, 2025

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun on Wednesday expressed hope that Taiwan's so-called "diplomatic allies" will not be repeatedly swayed or used by "Taiwan independence" forces.

"Instead, they should get a clear sense of where things are headed, change their course, and make the right decision that aligns with the historical trend and serves people's long-term interests as early as possible," Guo said at a regular news briefing.

Guo made the remarks in response to a question about reports that owing to the U.S.'s refusal of his stopover in New York, Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te put off his plan to visit the so-called "diplomatic allies" in Latin America.

Guo said that the one-China principle is a basic norm in international relations and a prevailing international consensus. Upholding the one-China principle is the right thing to do and is where the arc of history bends and public opinion trends.

The Lai Ching-te authorities' separatist provocations will lead nowhere, still less shake the solid and strong international commitment to the one-China principle or stop the overriding historical trend towards China's reunification, the spokesperson said.

