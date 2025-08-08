Public backlash grows in Taiwan over DPP's failed policy of blind reliance on U.S.

TAIPEI/BEIJING, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- Concerns are mounting across Taiwan as a U.S.-imposed 20-percent tariff took effect on Thursday, with many criticizing the island's leader, Lai Ching-te, for his failed policy of over-reliance on the United States, one that has ultimately undermined Taiwan's interests.

Taiwan's financial markets experienced immediate turmoil last Friday, shortly after the U.S. announcement. An online poll by Yahoo Kimo, a major local portal, found that over 80 percent of respondents were unhappy with the outcome.

"The U.S. tariff policy is a harsh slap in the face to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for its misguided belief in relying on U.S. support for its separatist agenda," said Zhu Songling, a professor of Taiwan studies at Beijing Union University. "It's a textbook example of how Washington treats its pawns: useful when needed, disposable when not."

Lai's social media pages were flooded with angry comments, which accused him of prioritizing political intrigues over people's livelihoods, deepening social divisions, and even "selling Taiwan to the United States."

Lin Por-fong, chairman of the influential Third Wednesday Club, warned that the tariff will severely damage Taiwan's competitiveness.

Lin urged the DPP authorities to quickly implement effective policies to stabilize the economy and to fully disclose the details of any agreements with the United States.

An editorial by United Daily News said Taiwan is now "paying the price" for its trade policy that shifts away from the Chinese mainland market.

Echoing this concern, Hsu Shih-hsun, former professor at the Department of Agricultural Economics, Taiwan University, warned that over-reliance on the United States has left Taiwan with no leverage in negotiations.

He called on the authorities to reassess their trade strategy and restore economic ties with the mainland.

Observers say the latest development in the U.S. trade dispute has deepened public discontent in Taiwan with separatism-minded leader Lai Ching-te and his DPP, which suffered a major political setback last month when a recall vote targeting 24 opposition lawmakers ended in complete failure.

Zhu noted that the DPP is pushing Taiwan toward a dangerous brink of internal political polarization and potential military confrontation with the mainland.

"True security and prosperity for Taiwan can only be achieved by upholding national reunification and by advancing integration across all fields between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait," said Zhu.

For the sake of the island's interests, the Taiwan authorities should prioritize peaceful development and economic integration with the mainland, he added.

