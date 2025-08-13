Bare truths: Ecological protection of Qinghai Lake's naked carp

(People's Daily App) 16:09, August 13, 2025

Thousands of naked carps gather in dense shoals at the shore of China's largest lake during breeding season, creating a rare natural spectacle on the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau. People's Daily reporter Fan Liuyi takes viewers to Qinghai Lake to witness the migration and explore the conservation efforts that protect this unique species.

