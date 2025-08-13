China actively engages in global ocean governance: official

BEIJING, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- China has been actively engaged in global ocean governance under the framework of the United Nations, according to Gu Wu, an official with the Ministry of Natural Resources.

Speaking on the latest episode of the China Economic Roundtable, an all-media talk show hosted by Xinhua News Agency, Gu said China has been working to deepen cooperation in key areas with Belt and Road participating countries and expand global partnerships.

To date, the country has signed cooperation agreements in the marine sector with more than 50 countries and international organizations, Gu said.

China has also jointly established marine research centers, laboratories, and other cooperation platforms with nine countries, and set up regular ocean cooperation mechanisms with African, Southeast Asian, and island nations, Gu said.

Meanwhile, Chinese industries such as port construction and aquaculture have been steadily making inroads into overseas markets, tapping diversified ocean development models to unleash the momentum of the blue economy, Gu added.

