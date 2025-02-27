1st Ocean Decade Int'l Coastal Cities Conference held in Qingdao, E China

Xinhua) 11:23, February 27, 2025

Deputy Coordinator of the UN Ocean Decade Alison Clausen speaks at the first Ocean Decade International Coastal Cities Conference in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 26, 2025. Hosted by the Qingdao Municipal People's Government in collaboration with UNESCO'S Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC-UNESCO), the conference themed "Better Ocean, Better City" was held here on Wednesday to facilitate knowledge exchange and experience sharing on blue economy, climate change, and science-based solutions for sustainable development of coastal cities. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

This photo taken on Feb. 26, 2025 shows the scene of the First Ocean Decade International Coastal Cities Conference in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. Hosted by the Qingdao Municipal People's Government in collaboration with UNESCO'S Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC-UNESCO), the conference themed "Better Ocean, Better City" was held here on Wednesday to facilitate knowledge exchange and experience sharing on blue economy, climate change, and science-based solutions for sustainable development of coastal cities. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Guests attend the first Ocean Decade International Coastal Cities Conference in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 26, 2025. Hosted by the Qingdao Municipal People's Government in collaboration with UNESCO'S Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC-UNESCO), the conference themed "Better Ocean, Better City" was held here on Wednesday to facilitate knowledge exchange and experience sharing on blue economy, climate change, and science-based solutions for sustainable development of coastal cities. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Chang Jingtian from Beijing Institute of Technology speaks at the first Ocean Decade International Coastal Cities Conference in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 26, 2025. Hosted by the Qingdao Municipal People's Government in collaboration with UNESCO'S Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC-UNESCO), the conference themed "Better Ocean, Better City" was held here on Wednesday to facilitate knowledge exchange and experience sharing on blue economy, climate change, and science-based solutions for sustainable development of coastal cities. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Julian Barbiere, head of Marine Policy and Regional Coordination Section, IOC-UNESCO and Global coordinator of the UN Ocean Decade, speaks at the first Ocean Decade International Coastal Cities Conference in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 26, 2025. Hosted by the Qingdao Municipal People's Government in collaboration with UNESCO'S Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC-UNESCO), the conference themed "Better Ocean, Better City" was held here on Wednesday to facilitate knowledge exchange and experience sharing on blue economy, climate change, and science-based solutions for sustainable development of coastal cities. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)