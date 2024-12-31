Laos to celebrate UNESCO's inscription of traditional Lao dance

Xinhua) 18:08, December 31, 2024

VIENTIANE, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- A special event will be held on Tuesday to celebrate the inscription of the Lamvong dance as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Members of the public are encouraged to take part in this cultural celebration. The event will run from 10:00 p.m. local time to midnight, and participants wishing to join the dance must pair up with a partner of the opposite gender.

The event highlights the importance of traditional Lao attire and culture while celebrating the global recognition of the Lamvong dance. It will also promote the traditional dress culture of the 50 ethnic groups in Laos.

The event will also feature an exhibition showcasing large-scale models of the World Heritage List certificate for the Lao Lamvong dance, khaen music, and the Naga weaving motif.

The traditional Lao Lamvong dance has been inscribed as a form of World Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO, with official recognition of the dance announced in Paraguay on Dec. 5.

Originally, the Lamvong arose from a simple dance that villagers growing paddy rice would perform around a central bale of rice to celebrate harvest time. Lam means dance, and vong means to circle.

Over time, this simple dance style evolved into today's graceful routine, which is considered Laos' national dance, with the basic steps inculcated among members of the younger generation by their elders.

