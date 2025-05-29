Ocean ranch presents magnificent view in E China
Ocean ranch floats in Dinghai Bay, Lianjiang County, east China's Fujian Province, May 27, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Bin)
The ocean ranch provides magnificent views, with countless white oyster beds dotting the vast blue seas. Liangjiang County, boasting a sea area of over 3,000 square kilometers, produces high quality kelp and abalone.
