China's achievements in marine development highly praised at UN Ocean Conference

Xinhua) 09:55, June 13, 2025

NICE, France, June 12 (Xinhua) -- As the United Nations Ocean Conference unfolds in Nice from June 9 to 13, global leaders, experts, and organizations have gathered to address ocean governance and sustainability. China's efforts in marine ecological protection and its "Blue Partnership" initiative have drawn widespread praise for promoting international cooperation and sharing environmental expertise.

A well-attended side event, co-hosted by the Third Institute of Oceanography under China's Ministry of Natural Resources, the Friends of Ocean Action of the World Economic Forum, and the SEE Foundation, highlighted successful cases of marine ecological protection and restoration under the "Blue Partnership." The event emphasized international collaboration and offered valuable insights into global marine conservation efforts.

"I think that's a good way forward. China seems to be able to do these things. So, I admire that," said William E.N. Austin, a professor from the University of St Andrews in Britain. Speaking to Xinhua, he stressed that bridging the gap in national capabilities through knowledge sharing supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. He described China's assistance to other countries as notably positive.

Jack Hurd, executive director of the Tropical Forest Alliance at the World Economic Forum, praised China's leadership as "fantastic." He noted that over the past decade, China has built a strong understanding of marine biodiversity issues and implemented comprehensive measures, including the establishment of marine protected areas, wetland management, coastal patrols, and investment in ecological restoration and sustainable practices.

"So I think it's fantastic what the Chinese government has done over the years, not only in the ocean, but also on the land," he said.

Another side event introduced the Coastal city Ocean bAsed Solution Toolkit for sustainable development (COAST), developed by the First Institute of Oceanography under China's Ministry of Natural Resources. The COAST toolkit integrates marine big data, advanced numerical models, artificial intelligence, and capacity-building components to provide visualized services and products to coastal policymakers and users -- accessible globally and free of charge.

Suzan El-Gharabawy, vice president of Egypt's National Institute of Oceanography and Fisheries, noted that while the Global South possesses rich marine resources, it often lacks the technology and expertise to fully assess and utilize them. She called the COAST toolkit "a very important initiative," praising its role in advancing marine knowledge and enabling global cooperation. Shared data and technologies, she said, would foster greater opportunity and meaningful collaboration.

"(The COAST toolkit) It's a really great project," said Leticia Carvalho, secretary-general of the International Seabed Authority (ISA). She highlighted China's strong promotion of environmental protection in the context of deep-sea mining. As the ISA negotiates the Mining Code, Carvalho credited China's "lifting" and even "uplifting" participation, which has led to productive informal consultations among stakeholders.

"So I would say thank you to China for leading environmental efforts in order to turn the regulations for deep sea mining expectation more safe from an environmental perspective," she added.

China continues to practice true multilateralism in ocean development and governance. It adheres to international maritime rules by ratifying the Agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ Agreement) and the World Trade Organization (WTO) Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies -- demonstrating its commitment to safeguarding the common heritage of humanity.

Peter Haugan, co-chair of the International Science Council's Expert Group on Ocean, emphasized the importance of multilateralism in solving marine challenges. He said that oceans are a shared global resource, not limited to coastal states. He acknowledged China's strong support for multilateral efforts and its prioritization of knowledge sharing.

"And I see many initiatives from China that actually do that. We have UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development and China is taking lead on some programs," he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)