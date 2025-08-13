Exhibition on ancient Egyptian civilization opens at Shanghai Museum
A woman visits the exhibition "On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt" at the Shanghai Museum at night in Shanghai, east China, Aug. 11, 2025. The exhibition, titled "On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt," opens 24 hours a day from Aug. 11 to 17 at the Shanghai Museum. During the 168-hour carnival, there will also be new books releases, Egyptian dancing performances, interactive games and cultural and creative production promotions here. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
A child selects goods at a cultural and creative product shop at the Shanghai Museum at night in Shanghai, east China, Aug. 11, 2025. The exhibition, titled "On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt," opens 24 hours a day from Aug. 11 to 17 at the Shanghai Museum. During the 168-hour carnival, there will also be new books releases, Egyptian dancing performances, interactive games and cultural and creative production promotions here. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
A girl looks at exhibits at the Shanghai Museum at night in Shanghai, east China, Aug. 11, 2025. The exhibition, titled "On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt," opens 24 hours a day from Aug. 11 to 17 at the Shanghai Museum. During the 168-hour carnival, there will also be new books releases, Egyptian dancing performances, interactive games and cultural and creative production promotions here. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
Artists perfom an Egyptian-style dance at the Shanghai Museum at night in Shanghai, east China, Aug. 11, 2025. The exhibition, titled "On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt," opens 24 hours a day from Aug. 11 to 17 at the Shanghai Museum. During the 168-hour carnival, there will also be new books releases, Egyptian dancing performances, interactive games and cultural and creative production promotions here. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
People visit the exhibition "On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt" at the Shanghai Museum at night in Shanghai, east China, Aug. 11, 2025. The exhibition, titled "On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt," opens 24 hours a day from Aug. 11 to 17 at the Shanghai Museum. During the 168-hour carnival, there will also be new books releases, Egyptian dancing performances, interactive games and cultural and creative production promotions here. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
Visitors take part in an interactive game at the Shanghai Museum at night in Shanghai, east China, Aug. 11, 2025. The exhibition, titled "On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt," opens 24 hours a day from Aug. 11 to 17 at the Shanghai Museum. During the 168-hour carnival, there will also be new books releases, Egyptian dancing performances, interactive games and cultural and creative production promotions here. (Photo by Zhang Yue/Xinhua)
The new book titled "Pyramids in China" is released during a launch ceremony at the Shanghai Museum at night in Shanghai, east China, Aug. 11, 2025. The exhibition, titled "On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt," opens 24 hours a day from Aug. 11 to 17 at the Shanghai Museum. During the 168-hour carnival, there will also be new books releases, Egyptian dancing performances, interactive games and cultural and creative production promotions here. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
People visit the exhibition "On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt" at the Shanghai Museum at night in Shanghai, east China, Aug. 11, 2025. The exhibition, titled "On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt," opens 24 hours a day from Aug. 11 to 17 at the Shanghai Museum. During the 168-hour carnival, there will also be new books releases, Egyptian dancing performances, interactive games and cultural and creative production promotions here. (Photo by Zhang Yue/Xinhua)
A visitor poses for Egyptian-style photos at a cultural and creative product shop at the Shanghai Museum at night in Shanghai, east China, Aug. 11, 2025. The exhibition, titled "On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt," opens 24 hours a day from Aug. 11 to 17 at the Shanghai Museum. During the 168-hour carnival, there will also be new books releases, Egyptian dancing performances, interactive games and cultural and creative production promotions here. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
Photos
Related Stories
- 9.18 Historical Museum docent dedicated to preserve the history
- People visit Inner Mongolia Museum in Hohhot
- Exhibition showcasing works by Russian painter kicks off at National Museum in Beijing
- Han-Wei Luoyang Ancient City Site Museum in Henan opens to public
- Chengjiang Fossil site museum witnesses surge in visits during summer vacation
- Cultural relics from Guyuan City exhibited at Shanghai Museum East
- Students visit museum of Han king's mausoleum in Xuyi, China's Jiangsu
- Great Wall museum opens in north China
- Exhibits relevant to Maritime Silk Road showcased at China (Hainan) Museum of South China Sea
- Da Vinci exhibition kicks off at Natural History Museum of China
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.