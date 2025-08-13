Exhibition on ancient Egyptian civilization opens at Shanghai Museum

Xinhua) 10:35, August 13, 2025

A woman visits the exhibition "On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt" at the Shanghai Museum at night in Shanghai, east China, Aug. 11, 2025. The exhibition, titled "On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt," opens 24 hours a day from Aug. 11 to 17 at the Shanghai Museum. During the 168-hour carnival, there will also be new books releases, Egyptian dancing performances, interactive games and cultural and creative production promotions here. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A child selects goods at a cultural and creative product shop at the Shanghai Museum at night in Shanghai, east China, Aug. 11, 2025.

A girl looks at exhibits at the Shanghai Museum at night in Shanghai, east China, Aug. 11, 2025.

Artists perfom an Egyptian-style dance at the Shanghai Museum at night in Shanghai, east China, Aug. 11, 2025.

People visit the exhibition "On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt" at the Shanghai Museum at night in Shanghai, east China, Aug. 11, 2025.

Visitors take part in an interactive game at the Shanghai Museum at night in Shanghai, east China, Aug. 11, 2025.

The new book titled "Pyramids in China" is released during a launch ceremony at the Shanghai Museum at night in Shanghai, east China, Aug. 11, 2025.

People visit the exhibition "On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt" at the Shanghai Museum at night in Shanghai, east China, Aug. 11, 2025.

A visitor poses for Egyptian-style photos at a cultural and creative product shop at the Shanghai Museum at night in Shanghai, east China, Aug. 11, 2025.

