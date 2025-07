We Are China

Exhibition showcasing works by Russian painter kicks off at National Museum in Beijing

Xinhua) 16:18, July 23, 2025

A journalist works at the exhibition "Ilya Repin Encyclopedia of Russian Life" in the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, July 22, 2025.

The exhibition kicked off here Tuesday, showcasing 92 representative pieces by Russian realist painter Ilya Repin. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

A woman visits the exhibition "Ilya Repin Encyclopedia of Russian Life" in the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, July 22, 2025.

A visitor takes a photo of the portrait of Ilya Repin at the exhibition "Ilya Repin Encyclopedia of Russian Life" in the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, July 22, 2025.

People visit the exhibition "Ilya Repin Encyclopedia of Russian Life" in the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, July 22, 2025.

A visitor takes photos at the exhibition "Ilya Repin Encyclopedia of Russian Life" in the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, July 22, 2025.

A journalist takes photos of the portrait of Russian writer Leo Tolstoy at the exhibition "Ilya Repin Encyclopedia of Russian Life" in the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, July 22, 2025.

