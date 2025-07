Han-Wei Luoyang Ancient City Site Museum in Henan opens to public

Xinhua) 08:19, July 17, 2025

A visitor views an exhibition at the Han-Wei Luoyang Ancient City Site Museum in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, July 16, 2025. The museum showcasing over 1,300 sets of cultural relics opened to public on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 16, 2025 shows a view of the Han-Wei Luoyang Ancient City Site Museum in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. The museum showcasing over 1,300 sets of cultural relics opened to public on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

