Students visit museum of Han king's mausoleum in Xuyi, China's Jiangsu

Xinhua) 08:57, July 03, 2025

Students visit a museum featuring Han Dynasty (202 BC-220 AD) tombs to spend their summer time in Xuyi, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 2, 2025. The museum of Han king's mausoleum at Dayun Mountain in Xuyi stages several featured exhibitions in this summer holiday to attract people to visit and learn about history knowledge. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Students visit a museum featuring Han Dynasty (202 BC-220 AD) tombs to spend their summer time in Xuyi, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 2, 2025. The museum of Han king's mausoleum at Dayun Mountain in Xuyi stages several featured exhibitions in this summer holiday to attract people to visit and learn about history knowledge. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

A tour guide introduces cultural relics to visitors at a museum featuring Han Dynasty (202 BC-220 AD) tombs in Xuyi, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 2, 2025. The museum of Han king's mausoleum at Dayun Mountain in Xuyi stages several featured exhibitions in this summer holiday to attract people to visit and learn about history knowledge. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Performers perform at a museum featuring Han Dynasty (202 BC-220 AD) tombs in Xuyi, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 2, 2025. The museum of Han king's mausoleum at Dayun Mountain in Xuyi stages several featured exhibitions in this summer holiday to attract people to visit and learn about history knowledge. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

This photo taken on July 2, 2025 shows a jade suit with gold strings at a museum featuring Han Dynasty (202 BC-220 AD) tombs in Xuyi, east China's Jiangsu Province. The museum of Han king's mausoleum at Dayun Mountain in Xuyi stages several featured exhibitions in this summer holiday to attract people to visit and learn about history knowledge. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Students visit a museum featuring Han Dynasty (202 BC-220 AD) tombs to spend their summer time in Xuyi, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 2, 2025. The museum of Han king's mausoleum at Dayun Mountain in Xuyi stages several featured exhibitions in this summer holiday to attract people to visit and learn about history knowledge. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Students visit a museum featuring Han Dynasty (202 BC-220 AD) tombs to spend their summer time in Xuyi, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 2, 2025. The museum of Han king's mausoleum at Dayun Mountain in Xuyi stages several featured exhibitions in this summer holiday to attract people to visit and learn about history knowledge. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)