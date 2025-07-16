Chengjiang Fossil site museum witnesses surge in visits during summer vacation
Visitors take photos of animal specimens at the world natural heritage museum of the Chengjiang Fossil site in Chengjiang County, southwest China's Yunnan Province on July 15, 2025.
This museum, the first one of its kind built at a fossil site in the country, has witnessed a surge in visits and study tours since the beginning of summer vacation. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
People visit the world natural heritage museum of the Chengjiang Fossil site in Chengjiang County, southwest China's Yunnan Province on July 15, 2025.
Visitors view exhibits at the world natural heritage museum of the Chengjiang Fossil site in Chengjiang County, southwest China's Yunnan Province on July 15, 2025.
Visitors view animal specimens at the world natural heritage museum of the Chengjiang Fossil site in Chengjiang County, southwest China's Yunnan Province on July 15, 2025.
A visitor views the fossilized skull of an ancient animal at the world natural heritage museum of the Chengjiang Fossil site in Chengjiang County, southwest China's Yunnan Province on July 15, 2025.
An aerial drone photo shows a view of the world natural heritage museum of the Chengjiang Fossil site in Chengjiang County, southwest China's Yunnan Province on July 15, 2025.
People visit the world natural heritage museum of the Chengjiang Fossil site in Chengjiang County, southwest China's Yunnan Province on July 15, 2025.
People visit the world natural heritage museum of the Chengjiang Fossil site in Chengjiang County, southwest China's Yunnan Province on July 15, 2025.
