We Are China

People visit Inner Mongolia Museum in Hohhot

Xinhua) 08:57, August 01, 2025

People take photos of exhibits at the Inner Mongolia Museum in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Bei He)

People take photos of exhibits at the Inner Mongolia Museum in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Bei He)

People visit Inner Mongolia Museum in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Bei He)

People visit Inner Mongolia Museum in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Bei He)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)