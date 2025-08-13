China allocates 170 mln yuan to support disaster relief efforts
BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Emergency Management allocated 170 million yuan (about 23.8 million U.S. dollars) of natural disaster relief funds to seven provincial-level regions on Tuesday.
Since Aug. 9, heavy rainfall has hit areas ranging from Sichuan and Chongqing in southwest China to Jiangsu and Anhui in east China, triggering floods and geological disasters.
These funds will support Jiangsu, Anhui, central China's Hubei, Chongqing, Sichuan, Guizhou in southwest China and Gansu in the country's northwest in terms of emergency rescue and relief -- including the search for and transfer and resettlement of affected people, screening and emergency measures concerning secondary-disaster risks, and repairs to damaged housing, according to the two ministries.
Photos
Related Stories
- Rainstorm leaves 3 dead, 4 missing in north China resort
- China's vice premier urges resettlement, disaster relief support in Hebei
- 3 dead, 5 missing in south China mudslide
- Natural disasters affect 26 million
- China allocates more funds for disaster relief
- China allocates 346 mln yuan in natural disaster relief funds
- E China hailstorm disaster death toll rises to 7
- Additional team dispatched to guide response to cold weather-induced disaster in east China's Anhui
- China issues circular on responding to freezing disasters
- China issues yellow alert for geological disasters
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.