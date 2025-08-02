Home>>
Rainstorm leaves 3 dead, 4 missing in north China resort
(Xinhua) 15:46, August 02, 2025
SHIJIAZHUANG, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- Rainstorm has left three people dead and four others missing in a leisure vacation resort in Xinglong County, north China's Hebei Province, according to the county's flood control authority Saturday.
The search and rescue work is continuing.
