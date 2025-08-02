We Are China

Rainstorm leaves 3 dead, 4 missing in north China resort

Xinhua) 15:46, August 02, 2025

SHIJIAZHUANG, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- Rainstorm has left three people dead and four others missing in a leisure vacation resort in Xinglong County, north China's Hebei Province, according to the county's flood control authority Saturday.

The search and rescue work is continuing.

