China urges objective, rational view of its defense cooperation with Russia

Xinhua) 11:47, August 09, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Friday called on relevant parties to view defense cooperation between China and Russia objectively and rationally, noting that this cooperation does not target any third party.

Jiang Bin, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a regular press conference in response to a question about China's view on certain countries repeatedly dispatching aircraft and ships to the vicinity of Chinese and Russian task forces during their Joint Sea 2025 exercise. Some analysts have suggested the joint exercise was targeted at third parties.

"The Joint Sea exercise is an institutionalized cooperation program between the Chinese and Russian navies. Since its inception in 2012, the exercise has been held 10 times and has become a key platform for China-Russia military cooperation," Jiang said.

He added that task groups from both sides have completed work related to planned subjects, including joint air defense, counter-sea and anti-submarine operations, and have transitioned to a joint maritime patrol.

"China and Russia adhere to non-alliance and non-confrontation principles, and do not target any third party in their development of bilateral and military relations. Together, they play an important role in safeguarding international and regional peace and stability," Jiang said.

"We hope relevant parties will view defense cooperation between China and Russia objectively and rationally, and cease making groundless speculations and spreading slander," he added.

From Aug. 1 to 5, the Chinese and Russian navies held a joint sea-and-air exercise near Vladivostok, Russia.

