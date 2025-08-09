Shooting on U.S. campus leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
NEW YORK, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- A shooting on Emory University's Atlanta campus in the U.S. state of Georgia on Friday left the shooter dead and one officer injured, according to media reports.
There was a single shooter who is now dead, with no further threat to the campus or surrounding area, said NBC News, quoting the Atlanta Police Department.
A law enforcement officer was injured while confronting the shooter, according to reports.
A shelter-in-place order was put into place and now has been lifted, said the latest post by the university.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp decried the shooting on social media platform X, noting it was the second high-profile shooting in the state this week.
Five soldiers were shot and injured at the U.S. Army's Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia on Wednesday.
Photos
Related Stories
- One person arrested after shooting incident at Oslo's shopping mall
- 4 injured in shootings in downtown Los Angeles: local media
- U.S. campus shootings rose dramatically last academic year
- In pics: shooting training session ahead of Paris 2024
- Targeted shooting leaves man seriously injured in Australia's Melbourne
- 3 killed, 2 injured after shooting at rental home in U.S. Texas
- Sixth-grader killed, 5 injured in Iowa school shooting, as Republican nominating contests approach
- Two killed, 8 hospitalized in shooting at LA New Year's Eve gathering
- 1 killed, several injured in Florida shopping mall shooting
- At least 15 dead in Prague school shooting: rescuers
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.