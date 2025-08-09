Shooting on U.S. campus leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Xinhua) 10:52, August 09, 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- A shooting on Emory University's Atlanta campus in the U.S. state of Georgia on Friday left the shooter dead and one officer injured, according to media reports.

There was a single shooter who is now dead, with no further threat to the campus or surrounding area, said NBC News, quoting the Atlanta Police Department.

A law enforcement officer was injured while confronting the shooter, according to reports.

A shelter-in-place order was put into place and now has been lifted, said the latest post by the university.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp decried the shooting on social media platform X, noting it was the second high-profile shooting in the state this week.

Five soldiers were shot and injured at the U.S. Army's Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia on Wednesday.

