Two killed, 8 hospitalized in shooting at LA New Year's Eve gathering

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- Two people were killed and eight people hospitalized on Monday after a shooting at an underground New Year's Eve party here.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the shooting was reported at about 1:00 a.m. local time (1700 GMT) during a New Year's Eve party at a warehouse building. When officers arrived at the location, they found multiple people lying on the street and sidewalk.

A man and woman in their 20s were pronounced dead at the scene.

"During the party, a dispute occurred between unknown people, resulting in shots being fired," the LAPD said in a press release. "An unknown number of shots were fired, striking a total of 10 people."

The LAPD also said all of the victims were attendees of the New Year's Eve celebration.

The shooting is still under investigation, and no arrests had been made at this time; a description of the suspect or suspects was not immediately available, the LAPD said.

Investigators don't believe this was gang-related but have not ruled out that possibility, local media reported.

